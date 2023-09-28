Vijayawada: Miss & Mrs AP contest on Oct 18

Vijayawada: Miss Andhra Pradesh and Mrs Andhra Pradesh contest will be held in Vijayawada on October 18, announced Tollywood director Satish Addala. He released a brochure in this regard.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said that Miss Andhra Pradesh and Mrs Andhra Pradesh contests are conducted every year and this year also, the contest will be organised at Hotel Hayat in Vijayawada. He informed that over 200 contestants have registered their names to participate in the event. He said the contestants can follow the Instagram page Ms and Mrs Andhra Pradesh.

The contests will be held in 35 years and 25 years categories and the selected candidates will get clothes and jewellery from BNR Gold and Diamonds Showroom. There is no fee for registering names to participate in the contest, Satish added.

BNR Jewellers director Ch Ramesh and others participated in the brochure launch programme.