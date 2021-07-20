Vijayawada: MLA Vishnu assures redressal of civic issues

Vijayawada: Residents of 58th division narrated their problems to Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu who visited Nandamuri Nagar on Monday.

He met nearly 200 residents of Nandamuri Nagar Colony and enquired about their problems. He said development works worth Rs 8 crore are underway in 58th division. The VMC sanctioned Rs1.90 crore from the 15th Finance Commission grants for construction of internal roads, he added.

Responding to woes of the local residents, the MLA instructed the VMC officials to immediately take up road restoration works, which are in very bad condition.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is sanctioning funds for the development of Vijayawada city and assured that the problems being faced by the residents of Nandamuri Nagar will be solved.

He visited some apartments and spoke about their problems. The local residents complained of poor condition of internal roads, mosquitoes menace, roaming of pigs, short supply of drinking water, bad condition of electric poles, stagnation of water in the side drains, slow progress of side drains works, stagnation of water in the open lands.

They said they are panicked to come out of homes due to bad roads and many accidents taking place as vehicles are struck in the mud. They said the colony was formed many years ago but no basic amenities were provided.

Malladi Vishnu spoke to the municipal corporation officials and questioned why they were not responding to the complaints of the local residents. The officials explained their problems to the MLA and assured that the problems of Nandamuri Nagar will be solved soon.