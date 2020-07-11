Vijayawada: More facilities to treat Covid patients

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the facilities at quarantine centres, Covid care centres and the district and State Covid hospitals in view of the increase in the positive cases in the State due to relaxation of lockdown guidelines in two phases, said M T Krishna Babu, State coordinator of Covid-19 control.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he recalled that 76 Covid care centres (CCC) with bed strength of 45,240 were identified in all the 13 districts ensuring availability of at least 3,000 beds in each district to take care of the asymptomatic and mild cases.

In addition, each district is sanctioned Rs one crore for taking up improvement of premises specially toilet facilities, medical equipment which includes mobile X–Ray, ECG and other lab equipment for continuous monitoring of vitals of the patients, he said.

Reeling out the statistics, he said that as on Friday around 2,280 persons with Covid positive symptoms were accommodated in CCCs. In addition, 5,874 patients are being given treatment at 74 Covid hospitals throughout the State. Similarly, 9,421 persons were accommodated in 116 quarantine centres.

The quality of food being supplied to the inmates would be further improved and proper sanitation is ensured by deploying sufficient number of sanitary workers. For instance, for the first time the State government is spending Rs 500 per person for food per day and sanctioned permission for additional expenditure for taking care of sanitation and supply of essential items.

Admitting that there were reports about the quality and quantity of food being supplied at quarantine centres, Covid care centres, a third party check was conducted at all the quarantine centres and Covid care centres across the State taking feedback on sanitation arrangements and quality and quantity of food, payment of bills, availability of medical personnel and in-charge officer. Based on the feedback received, all the District Collectors and Joint Collectors were asked to improve the facilities wherever the issues were identified.

He said that the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to clear all the pending bills related to sanitation, food and equipment supply. The feedback from the inmates is regularly being taken using IVRS and also calling them from the State Command and Control Centre.

All the agencies and contractors providing sanitation and food were warned to maintain quality of services and action would be taken against the defaulting agencies as deemed fit, he said.