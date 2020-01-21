Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh reviews budget proposals

Vijayawada: Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh while reviewing the proposals for the forthcoming budget, instructed the officials to provide comprehensive information by the next meeting regarding the sources of revenue, grants from the Centre and State governments.

Addressing the review meeting at the Corporation's Conference Hall, the Municipal Commissioner sought the details of revenue and expenditure for 2019-20. The official also discussed expenditure of the last year.



He instructed the officials to prepare the budget keeping in view the heads of accounts under the welfare of SC, ST, women and child welfare and physically challenged.

Additional Commissioner (general) A Mohan Rao, Additional Commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi, chief engineer Mariyanna, superintending engineer J V Ramakrishna, chief medical officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, city planner Lakshmana Rao and others were present.