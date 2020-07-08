Vijayawada: Muslim women urged to avail benefits of Jagananna Cheyutha scheme

Vijayawada: Muslim JAC convener Shaik Muneer Ahmed has appealed to Muslims to avail the Jagananna Cheyutha scheme to get the financial assistance of Rs 75,000 in four years. He said Muslim women in the age group of 45 to 60 years are eligible for the Cheyutha scheme and the last date for submitting applications is July 18.



In a statement on Tuesday, Muneer Ahmed said the state government would every year deposits Rs 18,500 in the accounts of the beneficiaries for four years totalling to Rs 75,000. He said Muslim woman possessing white ration card and not availing the government pension is eligible for the Jagananna Cheyutha scheme.

Muneer Ahmed said the applicants have to submit white ration card, Aadhar card and caste certificate. He informed that caste certificate is exempted for Syed, Pathan and Mughals. The JAC leader said applicants can apply for the scheme through online or with the help of Vidya volunteer and the government would deposit the money on August 12, 2020.