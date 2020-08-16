Vijayawada: NDRF team rescues 5 persons trapped in floodwater

Vijayawada: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued five persons, who were trapped in Munneru floodwaters in Nandigama mandal of Krishna district on Sunday.



According to information, five persons were trapped in the Munneru floodwater near Pallamgiri area of Nandigama mandal due to sudden surge of water levels. The local tahsildar has informed about the same to NDRF team.

Villagers P Nagaraju (45), P Bhanu (15) and T Shyam were trapped in the mango gardens in the floodwater. Two locals Y Lakshmaiah (55) and Y Subbaraju (25) of the same village tried to rescue three trapped persons. Unfortunately, the duo also got trapped in the same floodwater and raised the alarm for help.

The 26-member NDRF team immediately reached to the village and rescued the five persons with the help of boats. On the instructions of the NDRF 10th Battalion commandant Zahed Khan, the team headed by assistant commandant DN Singh swung into action and saved the lives of five persons.

Nandigama MLA M Jagan Mohana Rao, officials of revenue and other departments and villagers complimented the service of NDRF team for rescuing the trapped villagers. With flood water inflows increasing in Munneru, Wyra and Kattaleru and other rivulets and streams, the district administration has alerted the police, revenue and other departments.