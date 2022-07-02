Vijayawada: Need for medical ethics, quality services stressed

Vijayawada (NTR District): Apart from extensive medical services across the country, the medical ethics should also be improved, noted MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) while addressing the celebrations of National Doctors Day organised by AP Editors Association here on Friday.

The MP said that the doctors received bouquets and brick bats equally during corona pandemic. Expressing concern over the exorbitant charges collected by some hospitals, Nani said that the doctors should take initiative to overcome the menace. "The medical services should be made available to the middleclass people also," he said.

Recalling the establishment of Tata Cancer Care hospital in Tirupati, MP Nani said that he had requested Ratan Tata to establish cancer care centre in Vijayawada. Since already Basavatarakam cancer hospital is here, it had been decided to set up the hospital in Tirupati, he added.

President of Sowmya Medicare International Dr Chintamaneni Suresh, who was felicitated and presented the lifetime achievement award, expressed concern over the growing commercialisation of medical services. Free medical care is not impossible to provide, he said and recalled that Scandinavian countries have been providing free medical care to citizens from long back.

As part of the celebrations of National Doctors Day, the best and most trusted doctor awards were given to Dr Supraja, Dr MV Sai Krishna, Dr Anil Kumar Devaboyina, Dr Srikanth Domala, Dr SVK Subrahmanyeswara Rao.

Earlier, quiz competition was conducted to the students of various colleges.

Bezwada media centre president Chandana Madhu, Venkata Poolabala, Basavaraju, Krishnavarma and others participated.