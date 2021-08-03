Vijayawada: Officials asked to learn about peoples' problems

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector J Nivas instructed the ward/village secretariats staff to enter their service activities and data in the registers regularly.

The Collector participated in the Spandana programme organised at the district Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Monday. Addressing the officials, the Collector said biometric system must be followed in the ward and village secretariats and the staff must enter the details of service activities in the office records.

He instructed the ward/village secretariat staff to submit the details of fever survey every day and conduct the door-to-door survey without fail. He directed the mandal special officers to visit the mandals regularly and get aware of the problems being faced by the people in the respective mandals.

He asked the mandal officers to inspect the ward and village secretariats without fail. The officials must take measures to display the services and welfare schemes being implemented by the government in the ward and village secretariat offices.

He said the secretariat staff should arrange wooden hangers to display the activities. Nivas instructed the officials to conduct training problems on August 4 to the secretariat staff and MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners and other officials must attend the training programme.

Collector Nivas handed over 10 mobiles valued Rs.1.50 lakh to the visually and hearing impaired persons during the Spandana programme. Nuzvid MLA Meka Pratap Apparao met the district Collector Nivas in Machilipatnam and apprised the problems being faced by the people in Nuzvid Assembly constituency limits. People from different parts of the district visited Machilipatnam and submitted representations to the Collector to address their problems.

Joint Collectors K Madhavi Lata, L Siva Sankar, SN Ajay Kumar, Mohan Kumar, District Revenue Officer M Venkateswarlu, Bandar RDO Sk Khaja Vali, officials from Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, DWMA, Housing and other departments attended the Spandana programme in Machilipatnam.