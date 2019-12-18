Vijayawada: Oil solution to plastic waste

Vijayawada: Producing plastic oil from plastic waste would solve the problem of plastic waste forever, said Vidya Amarnath, managing director of Chennai-based Paterson Energy Private Limited.

Addressing a workshop on Plastic Waste Recycling Management here on Tuesday, Vidya said that pyrolysis process is used to produce plastic oil from the plastic waste which could be used as an alternative to diesel in furnaces and other uses thus solving the plastic waste problem without causing environmental damage.

She said that her plant was processing six tonne plastic a day. She said that it would cost anywhere between Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore to establish a plastic oil plant and it should be viewed as service to the society forgetting about the profitability.

"The plastic oil produces little or no obnoxious gases, including carbon monoxide since sulphur percentage is very low," she said. Moreover the carbon char, the by-product of plastic oil could be used in the paint industry among others.

Vidya said that all types of plastic, except PVC, could be used to produce plastic oil which would cost Rs 30 or Rs 40 per litre depending upon the quality of oil produced. The diesel cost in the market is about Rs 78.

Earlier, Malineni Rajaiah, chairman of Andhra Chamber of Commerce, welcoming the guests to the workshop, said that plastic had become a menace in the present day. Out of 600 tonne garbage generated in the city, about 160 tonne is plastic, he pointed out.

Rajaiah hoped that good old days will come again when everyone carried jute or cotton bags to the market to buy commodities. He said that it was a good initiative to produce plastic oil from plastic waste which would solve the problem once for all.

Kiran Kumar, director of Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in his speech exhorted people not to litter the plastic since it could be used to produce plastic oil. He said that CIPET is taking initiative to discourage the use of plastic.

D Vijayalakshmi of Andhra Chamber of Commerce also spoke. A number of people from various sections attended the workshop.