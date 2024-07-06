Vijayawada: Pawan Kalyan performs Aditya Aradhana

  • Menu
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan launched Aditya Aradhana as part of Varahi Ekadasadina Deeksha seeking welfare of people.

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan launched Aditya Aradhana as part of Varahi Ekadasadina Deeksha seeking welfare of people. As part of it, Vedic pundits performed pujas at Jana Sena party office in Mangalagiri. By sitting in front of Aditya Yantram Pawan Kalyan performed Aditya Aradhana amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by pundits.

Pawan Kalyan is observing the Aditya Aradhana under the guidance of Brahmasri Kosiganti Sudheer Sharma, Haranatha Sarma and Venugopala Sarma.

