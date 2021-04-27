Vijayawada: Perugu Ramakrishna's poem gets international recognition

Vijayawada: Noted poet Perugu Ramakrishna of Nellore won international recognition recently for his poem written on 'Essence of freedom'. The poem was translated from English to Spanish by Uruguay cultural wing.

To mark the Liberation Day, the Uruguay government selected two poets from India, one each from Nellore district and Prakasam district respectively. Due to Covid pandemic, the awards were presented to all poets and writers virtually on April 19. Ramakrishna got the distinct honour from cultural wing, Government of Uruguay, South America (APUCNI) on the occasion of the Liberation Day of Uruguay on April 19.

Uruguay was liberated from Spain on April 19, 1825 and the country celebrated independence in a grand manner. The Uruguay authorities have chosen poets from 33 countries in the world for presentation of the certificate of appreciation. Literary lovers, poets and writers in Nellore congratulated Ramakrishna for getting international recognition and honour for his poem on essence of freedom.

P Ramakrishna is a multi-awarded bilingual postmodern poet, translator, editor and widely published world poet's poetry is profound yet refreshing. Ramakrishna is the life member, Indian Society of Authors New Delhi, Life member, World Academy of Arts and Culture (WAAC) recognised by UNESCO, USA. He is also the silver category member, Motivational Strips, Oman and executive president, Secretary General, World Union of Poets, Italy and member, Writers Capital Foundation, Italy.