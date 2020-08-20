Vijayawada: Probe panel blames hospital

Amaravati: An inquiry committee constituted into fire mishap into hotel Swarna Palace turned into Ramesh Hospital's Covid hospital that claimed 10 lives, consisting of Joint Collector, Sub-Collector, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Regional Fire Officer and Electrical Inspector, squarely blamed the hospital management for the tragedy.



The report submitted to the government here on Wednesday stated that the hospital management flouted all rules and regulations and ignored all directives of the government.

Absolving the hotel management of any responsibility for the tragedy, the report sought to zero in on the hospital in every aspect.

The hospital did not follow the Covid protocol, it said while accusing it of opening up the facility without verifying the electrical connections and fire safety measures. In fact, the hospital facility had been opened without even securing the permission.

As per the report, the hospital had similarly flouted all norms and rules in opening up Covid facilities at M-5 and Metropolitan Hotels too.

In addition, it did not have any permission for introducing plasma therapy. The hospital not only admitted patients of all categories but also administered costly medicines like Remidisivr to them. Moreover, it had not even entered into any agreement with the Swarna Palace management, it said.

As for Swarna Palace, it neither had any fire safety measures in the last 12-and-a-half years despite being located at a busy place and does not even have occupancy certificate. It had also not paid taxes to the tune of Rs 33.69 lakh so far to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, the report stated.