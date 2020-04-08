Vijayawada: Ration distribution 2nd phase from April 15

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani said on Wednesday the State government would start the second phase ration distribution on April 15 to the white ration card holders. He pointed out that the State government has already distributed Rs 1,000 financial assistance to the white ration card holders on April 4 and 5 under the corona special package announced for the poor people.

Speaking to the media in Gudivada on Wednesday, Kodali Nani said the Civil Supplies Department has started arrangements for the second phase distribution of ration and 1.47 crore white ration card holders will be benefitted from it.

He said that in spite of the financial difficulties being faced by the State government, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced special package to the white ration card holders, who will get extra rice and Rs 1,000 cash.

Referring to the April month ration, Kodali Nani said so far 2.10 lakh metric tonnes of rice and more than 13,000 tonnes of red gram was distributed to the white ration card holders free of cost. He informed that the first phase of distribution of ration will be completed by April 14.

Nani said the State government had given permission for the transportation of fruits, vegetables and other agriculture products. He said the farmers can avail the facility to sell their produce and stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders to the District Collectors to take measures for transportation of vegetables, fruits and flowers.

He said the people must observe the lockdown till April 14 as announced by the State and Central governments.