Vijayawada relishes retro tunes

Vijayawada: The music lovers of Vijayawada swayed to the tunes of yesteryears as the four-member band comprising Sridhar Jayaram, Dr Bhagyasree, Shanawaaz and Pragnya belted out old Hindi film numbers at Kowtha Purnanandam Kala Vedika here late on Saturday night.

Titled 'Yaadein' with the tagline Memories to Cherish, the event comprising songs from films released in the 70s, 80s and 90s was held following the Covid rules. Sizable number of Vijayawadians enjoyed the Saturday night.

However, the show was dominated by the songs of Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

Sridhar Jayaram crooned the peppy and racy numbers of Kishore while Hyderabad-based Shahnawaaz dished out the classic Mohammed Rafi songs in his melodious voice.

Dr Bhagyashree and Pragnya offered female vocal support singing both solos and duets of Lata, Asha and others.

Songs like Khuda Bi Aasmaan Se (Rafi), Ei hai Bombay Nagariya (Kishore Kumar), Aap Ki Nazroon Ne Samjha (Lata), Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri (Rafi), Yeh Sama Sama Hai Pyaar Kaa (Lata), Mere Nanina Sawan Bhadoon (Kishore), Tu Is Tarah Se Meri Zindagi ( Rafi), Meri Umar Ki Naujawano ( Kishore) and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha (Kishore) enhanced the mood of the event.

The programme also featured two medleys of Kishore Kumar, comprising four songs each.

Earlier, before the commencement of the programme the organisers paid tribute to the late Padmasree Turlapati Kutumba Rao, senior journalist, who passed away recently. It also hailed the role of the frontline warriors in curbing the spread of the virus.

It also made people aware of the prevalent coronavirus and exhorted people to wear the mask and maintain social distancing along with frequent sanitising.

The event was compered by Md Nazeer Mehak, a senior Urdu teacher who impressed the audience with his use of Hindi, Urdu, and Telugu narrations.

It may be recalled that the same team under the banner of SKS Aria performed an event last month – Ecstasy, which featured new songs from new composers.