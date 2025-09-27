Vijayawada Rly Division holds blood donation camp

Vijayawada: A blood donation camp was organised on Friday at Divisional Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, in association with Red Cross Blood Bank, as part of ‘Swasth Nari Swashakt Pariwar Abhiyan – SNSP-2025’.

The camp was held under the supervision of Dr AVSK Prasad, Chief Medical Superintendent, with Dr M Jaideep, ACMS (Health & Family Welfare), delivering an awareness lecture on myths and facts of blood donation, encouraging railway employees to take part in the drive.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, chief guest, lauded the voluntary spirit of the donors, and distributed certificates of recognition. “Blood donation is one of the greatest gifts we can give to society. Each unit of blood donated is a lifeline for someone in need,” he said.

Adding inspiration to the event, Shanmuga Vadivel, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, also donated blood, coinciding with RPF Raising Day.

The camp was conducted in line with the 2025 National Voluntary Blood Donation Day theme, ‘Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives’.

A total of 30 donors, including employees from RPF, ETTS Institute, Assistant Loco Pilots, and Loco Pilots, came forward to donate blood.

Dr L Ravikant, ACMS/Admin, Leven Manohari, ANO, Nursat, PRO, Dr Madan Mohan, Blood Bank Officer, along with nursing staff and supervisors, ensured the smooth conduct of the camp.