Vijayawada Rly Station to be developed with Rs 850 cr

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Railway station, which is one of the biggest railway stations in South India will be upgraded to handle two lakh passengers per day by 2061. The Niti Ayog has given the nod to develop the railway station with Rs 850 crore under the PPP mode. So far, the train passenger traffic at Vijayawada railway station is 1.14 lakh per day. During the peak hour, the railway station is handling 9120 passengers on 10 platforms.

As per the upgrade, two more platforms will come up and the total number of platforms will be 12. The existing 7 and 8 platforms will be split into 6A, 6B, 7A and 7B. So far, there are eight lifts in the railway station and they will be increased to 30. Commercial area in the railway station is 731 square metres and it will be increased to 69,835 square metres. Two more foot over bridges will be constructed to cater to the needs of the train passengers at the railway station. Till now, nine escalators are in the station and it will be increased to 30. Vehicle parking areas will be increased as part of the upgrade works.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Thursday said the Niti Ayog has given green signal for upgradation of Vijayawada Railway Station with Rs 850 crore under the PPP mode. The MP participated in the developmental works in Division IV in Vijayawada on Thursday along with the Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan. Interacting with the media at the Central Excise Colony, the MP said tenders will be called in next month to award the works for upgradation of railway station. He laid the foundation stone for construction of roads at a cost of Rs 70 lakh in Central Excise Colony.