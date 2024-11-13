Live
Vijayawada: Role of coops in country’s development stressed
Vijayawada: Cooperative societies play a crucial role to achieve sustainable development and build a better world, said district in-charge collector Dr Nidhi Meena.
Releasing a poster here on Tuesday in connection with the 71st All India Cooperative Week celebrations which would be held from November 14 to 20, Dr Nidhi Meena said that everyone should strive to make the celebrations a grand success.
She said that various programmes are already being implemented under the Union government’s Sahakar Se Samriddhi Yojana. Five generic medical shops were started in the district under the Pradhana Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme.
Cooperative societies were entrusted with the maintenance of three petrol pumps and they are also maintaining godowns. She complimented the officials for keeping the information of all cooperative societies online to let people learn their activities.
During the cooperative week celebrations, people should be informed about the activities of the cooperative department.
District cooperative officer Dr S Srinivasa Reddy, district cooperative audit officer Ch Sailaja, divisional cooperative officer P Kiran Kumar, deputy registrar S Kesava Kumar and others participated in the poster release programme.