Vijayawada: RTC special tour package for Lambasingi, Borra Caves

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The APSRTC NTR district is going to start excursion tours to Lambasingi, Paderu, Araku Valley and Borra Caves (Borra Guhalu) with a special package from May 5. The four-day special tour will be operated on every Friday and weekend. The ticket fare will be Rs 2,500 per head.

In a press statement on Friday, NTR district public transport department officer M Yesudanam said that the special tour package would start at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada on May 5 and conclude on May 8. The super luxury bus service 95400 would start from PNBS at 9 am and pass via Tuni, Narsipatnam and reach Lambasingi at 5 am on May 6, he said.

The agency tour would start at Lambasingi at 6 am and the tour would proceed to Paderu and breakfast will be at 8.30 am. Later, on the first day, tourists would see Lambasingi, Kothapalli Waterfalls, Paderu, Modakondamma Ammavari temple and Chaparai Waterfalls, and they would take lunch at a resort at Araku. After that, the tour would continue for Araku Padmapuram Gardens and night halt at Araku.

Tourists would take dinner and participate in the Campfire at Araku, he added.

On May 7, day two, the tour would start with breakfast at the resorts. Later, people would visit Araku Tribal Museum and Coffee Museum, and lunch at a resort at Araku. Later, the tourists would go to Borra Caves and after completion of the caves visit they would go to Kailasa Giri and reach the RK beach at Visakhapatnam to have dinner.

PTDO Yesudanam said that the special tourist bus would start at Visakhapatnam at 9 pm and reach Vijayawada at 6 am on May 8. Tourists, who are interested in taking this special tour, should reserve their tickets online or at the authorized RTC agent, he said.

For further details, people can contact officials at 7382898942, 8074298487, he said. People may utilise this opportunity and travel in the APSRTC for a safe journey, he urged.