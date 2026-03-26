Vijayawada set for major constituency reorganisation

Vijayawada: With the proposed delimitation of Assembly and Parliament constituencies, Vijayawada city is likely to witness a significant increase in the number of Assembly segments. At present, Vijayawada has three Assembly constituencies — Vijayawada East, Vijayawada Central, and Vijayawada West. According to the final Special Summary Revision (SSR)–2025 released in January 2025, these three segments together account for 8,17,421 voters. With continuous voter registrations over the past year, the total electorate is expected to rise to nearly 10 lakhs. The Centre is reportedly considering smaller Assembly constituencies, each with a voter base of 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh. In line with this proposal, Vijayawada’s existing three constituencies may be reorganised into five segments — Vijayawada East, West, Central, and two new constituencies likely to be named Vijayawada North and Vijayawada South.

Among the existing constituencies, Vijayawada Central is the largest, with 2,78,056 voters, and is expected to touch around 2.90 lakh with new additions. Vijayawada East has 2,70,596 voters, while Vijayawada West accounts for 2,56,639 voters.

According to sources, the reorganisation may include the following territorial distribution: Patamata, Labbipet, Mogalrajapuram, and Gunadala areas may fall under Vijayawada East. Krishna Lanka, Governorpet, and Suryaraopet are likely to be included in the proposed Vijayawada South constituency. Areas such as Satyanarayanapuram, Gandhinagar, Mutyalampadu, and Madhuranagar are expected to remain in Vijayawada Central.

The proposed Vijayawada North constituency may comprise Ajith Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Kandrika, Prakash Nagar, and Rajarajeswari Peta. Meanwhile, One Town, Kothapet, Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram, and Kedareswarapeta are likely to continue under Vijayawada West.

In addition, there is a proposal to create a new Vijayawada Rural Assembly constituency by merging areas from Gannavaram and Mylavaram segments. Vijayawada Rural mandal, which has 16 gram panchayats, currently has around 1.50 lakh voters, and the number is steadily increasing due to rapid urban expansion and new residential colonies. The proposed rural constituency may include panchayats such as Gollapudi, Rayanapadu, Pydurapadu, Ramarajyanagar, Jakkampudi, Kothuru Tadepalli, Ambapuram, Pathapadu, Nunna, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Enikepadu, Nidamanuru, and Gudavalli, among others. On the parliamentary front, there is a proposal to restrict the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency to the five urban segments along with the proposed Vijayawada Rural constituency, bringing the total electorate to around 12 lakh. Another proposal under consideration is the formation of a new Parliament constituency with headquarters at Nuzvid. If implemented, segments such as Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru and Gannavaram may be included in the new constituency. Nuzvid, currently part of Eluru district, is expected to be merged into NTR district, as per assurances from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Additionally, sources indicate that the Penamaluru constituency may be bifurcated into two segments — one centred at Penamaluru, covering Kanuru, Tadigadapa, Yanamalakuduru, and Poranki, and another with headquarters at Vuyyuru, reviving its pre-2009 status with areas including Vuyyuru town, rural parts, and Kankipadu.