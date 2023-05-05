Vijayawada: Set up special cell to prevent online harassment of women said CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to cops

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the police officials to set up a special cell to prevent online harassment pf women and children.



He said officials should put an end to harassment of women through social media. At a review meeting with the officials of the Home Department at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said officials should act tough on cyber harassment through adopting best practices of other States. He said officials should curb the menace of drugs and narcotics supply using social media and additional DGP should be appointed for the special cell.

The Chief Minister said that there should be special protocol for women police in village secretariats. He said the women police deployed at village secretariats should bring good name to the State government. The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Disha Act.

He has directed the officials to take stern measures to prevent the supply of ganja and drugs.

He said that the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) should play a key role in preventing ganja cultivation. He said toll free number hoardings should be set up in all universities and colleges to prevent usage of drugs in educational institutions. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.