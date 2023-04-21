Vijayawada: Special focus to be laid on biomedical waste in state

Vijayawada : Stating that 13,728 health and medical institutions in the state are producing 7,197 tonne biomedical waste and 12 biomedical waste plants were functioning in the state as per a report released in 2021, minister for environment and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy directed the officials to pay special attention to shifting biomedical waste to treatment plants as per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal.

Addressing a review meeting of AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister stressed the need for establishing more number of biomedical waste treatment plants as the number of hospitals are increasing. He said that officials should give priority to disposing of biomedical waste without any laxity or compromise.

The minister directed the officials to take initiative to set up more number of treatment plants to dispose of biomedical waste by giving opportunity to new applicants for setting up plants.

He said that steps should be taken to shift biomedical waste to treatment plants within 48 hours to protect the health of people. The minister said 13728 hospitals with 168255 beds are producing 7197 tonnes of bio medical waste as per records of 2021.

APPCB chairman Sameer Sharma, special chief secretary (environment)Neerabkumar Prasad, member secretary B Sridhar, senior environment engineer (biomedical) K A S Krishna were present.