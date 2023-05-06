Vijayawada: SSC results to be released today

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will release SSC Public Examination results on Saturday. Education minister Botcha SatyaNarayna will release the results at 11 am at Vijayawada. Students can check their individual results from the official website ‘www.results.bse.ap.gov.in.’

According to the BSEAP officials, over 6.5 lakh students appeared for the SSC public examinations for the academic year of 202-23.

The exams were conducted in 3,349 cantres across the state from April 3 to April-18. The spot valuation of the exams was organised from April 19 to 26 in 23 centres in the state.

During his meeting with teacher unions, education minister Satyanarayana said that while the last year results were released in 28 days, now they were announcing the results within 18 days and claimed that it was record. He said that they had worked in a very transparent manner in terms of conducting examinations, spot valuation and announcing the results.

Meanwhile, students, parents as well as teachers are waiting eagerly to know the pass percentages.

It may be noted that the AP registered a disaster pass percentage in last year (2022) due to the teachers’ agitations, impact of the Covid and other reasons.

The last year’s results were very low where only 4,14,281 students passed against the 6,15,908 students who appeared, with 67.26 per cent.

When compared to 2019 results the pass percentage declined by 27.62, and it was the lowest pass percentage in 10 years. In 2019, the pass percentage was 94.88.

The government claimed that the main reason for fall in results was Covid.

However, this year the government conducted special classes for improving the results. It also adopted the CBSE examination pattern which has six papers; with only one paper for each subject.

This year the students were given a booklet which consists of 24 papers of examination. If necessary students were also provided with a 12-page booklet. This year bit papers were also included in the question paper to save time for students.