Vijayawada: State reels under intense heat; temp touches 450c

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh is reeling under heat wave conditions and scorching heat as most parts of the state recorded more than 40-45 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday. Out of 670 mandals in the state heat waves prevailed in 143 mandals on Saturday and severe heat waves prevailed in 14 mandals.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) fore cast heat waves in 135 mandals and severe heat waves in two mandals on Sunday, the June 4.

Similarly, heat waves will continue on June 5 also as heat waves may prevail in 268 mandals and severe heat waves on June 8. The summer reaches final stages in the first week of June. Most people remained indoors in cities like Vijayawada and Guntur due to scorching heat and heat waves.

NTR district registered very high temperatures up to 44-45 degrees on Saturday. Vijayawada rural recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius. A Konduru, Chandarlapadu, Gampalagudem, Ibrahimpatnam, Jaggayya peta, Kanchikacharla, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Penuganchiprolu and Reddigudem recorded 44-46 degrees temperature.

Guntur city, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri recorded 45 degrees and Tenali 44 degrees. Krishna district recorded temperatures between 41 to 44 degrees and heat waves prevailed in many mandals forcing people to stay at home.

In Bapatla district, Addanki,Amrutaluru, Ballikurava, Bapatla, Chirala, Parchur and PV Palem registered 44-45 degrees Celsius on Saturday. In East Godavari more than 42 degrees Celsius recorded in Devarapalle, Gokavaram, Gopalapuram mandals.

Peravali recorded 45.5 degrees and Rajamahendravaram 44.4 degrees Celsiusm. People suffered from suffocation and severe heat waves in most parts of East Godavari district. Most parts of Eluru district recorded more than 41 degrees Celsius. Chatrai, Ganapavaram,Kukunoor, Kaikaluru, Chintalapudi recorded more than 41 degrees. Chatrai registered 44 degrees Celsius and Kukanoor 45 degrees. Many mandals in Guntur district recorded more than 42 degrees and people suffered from heat wave and suffocation. Rayalaseema districts have recorded lesser temperature compared to South Coastal districts.