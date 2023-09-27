Vijayawada: Stress on creating strong Artificial Intelligence

Vijayawada: Assistant professor at VIT-AP Dr Kandala NVPS Rajesh speaking on ‘Embarking on a journey through Deep Learning,’ said “We are only achieving weak Artificial Intelligence (AI) and not strong AI.”



He was the chief guest at the cultural fest INNOVURA-2023 organised by the Department of Artificial intelligence of Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday along with a two-day workshop on artificial intelligence.

Dr Rajesh delved at length in the theme introducing the theories behind the neural networks, which included the neuron doctrine. He concluded by saying, “Activate your neurons just like we do to our Deep Learning models.”

The events of the workshop include quiz, poster presentation, debate, debug the code and solo singing, guess the song, photography, Mr and Ms INNOVURA-2023 and others.

Earlier, Head of the Department J Pravallika introduced the theme of the workshop.

At the valedictory session, Dr K Raghava Rao, Professor in CSE and Director (Innovation) of KL University was the chief guest. He appreciated the efforts of college management and the Department for the initiative. He further presented the prizes to the winners and congratulated the participants.

Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj, vice-principals Fr Kiran, staff and students of Artificial Intelligence department participated.