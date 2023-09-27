Live
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari reiterates Naidu has not done anything wrong, says worked for people
- Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards
- Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality
- GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela
- Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
- LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad
- World Tourism Day event held
- GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city
- Gita Gopinath meets Andhra students at IMF
- Post-split with BJP, AIADMK to appoint organisers in each TN Assembly seat
Just In
Vijayawada: Stress on creating strong Artificial Intelligence
- An cultural fest was organised on INNOVURA-2023 by the Department of Artificial intelligence of Andhra Loyola College
- Assistant professor at VIT-AP Dr Kandala NVPS Rajesh attends the programme as chief guest
Vijayawada: Assistant professor at VIT-AP Dr Kandala NVPS Rajesh speaking on ‘Embarking on a journey through Deep Learning,’ said “We are only achieving weak Artificial Intelligence (AI) and not strong AI.”
He was the chief guest at the cultural fest INNOVURA-2023 organised by the Department of Artificial intelligence of Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday along with a two-day workshop on artificial intelligence.
Dr Rajesh delved at length in the theme introducing the theories behind the neural networks, which included the neuron doctrine. He concluded by saying, “Activate your neurons just like we do to our Deep Learning models.”
The events of the workshop include quiz, poster presentation, debate, debug the code and solo singing, guess the song, photography, Mr and Ms INNOVURA-2023 and others.
Earlier, Head of the Department J Pravallika introduced the theme of the workshop.
At the valedictory session, Dr K Raghava Rao, Professor in CSE and Director (Innovation) of KL University was the chief guest. He appreciated the efforts of college management and the Department for the initiative. He further presented the prizes to the winners and congratulated the participants.
Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj, vice-principals Fr Kiran, staff and students of Artificial Intelligence department participated.