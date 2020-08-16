Vijayawada: Switching over to other profession difficult now, say dance teachers

Vijayawada: "My wife Padmasri, my daughter Lekhya Bharani and I are in this dance field. Besides giving regular classical dance performances, we are running a dance school and also teaching dance classes for the students for the last 40 years. We are comfortable till the Covid starts. Now, we don't know what we want to do because we cannot switch over to another job. Though all my family did postgraduation, due to passion for classical dance we didn't opt any other profession," said leading classical dance teacher and choreographer P Hemanth Kumar in an interaction with 'The Hans India' while revealing the life before and during Covid-19.



Padmasri said that this situation is faced by not only their family but also by many other dance teachers. "It is difficult to teach dance online to children less than eight years old. Sometimes many technical problems are arising while online teaching. So very few students prefer this online system", said Padmasri.

The couple said that the government can help the dance masters by giving performances during the Ganesh and Navratri festival season as 'Nrutyarchana'. Any way the devasthanams are doing online 'arjita sevas' likewise the dance performances can also be organized. If this could be materialized many dance teachers will get benefited by this action. They appealed to the Endowments Minister to initiate steps in this regard.