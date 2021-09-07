Vijayawada: Tadepalligudem farmer wins award

Vijayawada: V Nageswara Rao, a farmer of Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district has been selected the Rental Partner Champion in the 2021 Rabi edition of the Krish e-Championship awards presented by Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector.

The mega group on Monday announced the winners of the second edition of the Krish-e Champion Awards.

The Rabi 2021 edition of the awards were given to celebrated farmers and institutions who adopted Krish-e practices in the last Rabi season, showcasing visible impact in their farmlands and their lives, thereby improving their income per acre.

Only 11 farmers in India were selected for the national level championship award. A biannual event, aligned with the Kharif and Rabi seasons, the Krish-e Champion Awards recognises and felicitates individual farmers as well as institutions who have risen above the ordinary, by accepting no limits, thinking alternatively & driving positive change on their RISE journey in the agriculture sector.

Winners among participating farmers in the regional round have been nominated for the national awards in the categories of Takneek champion, Mahila Kisan Champion, Yuva Kisan Championship and Rental Partner Champion.

V Nageswara Rao of Tadepalligudem, West Godavari was selected in Rental Partner Championship.