Vijayawada: Trade unions announces future course of action against priviatisation of Vizag steel plant

The trade unions held a meeting at the CPI state office in Vijayawada and announced future course of action against the privatisation of the steel industry. It has called for the blockade of National Highways on the 11th and 12th. The unions called for the siege of central government offices on the 15th to hand over petitions to Union ministers on the 13th and 14th. On the 16th, all parties and public associations across the Andhra Pradesh decided to hold another crucial meeting.



The protests against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant has intensified amid Nirmala Sitaraman's statement in the parliament on Monday. All the sections of people have geared up and had come to roads and held protests. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for an appointment to personally convey the opinion of all political parties and other stakeholders regarding the privatisation of Visakha steel plant.

The chief minister recalled that in a letter on February 6th he had clearly mentioned the problems being faced by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam suggested various solutions to revive the same and requested to reconsider the decision of 100 percent strategic disinvestment. He said that he had also addressed the union Minister for steel offering suggestions to revive RINL and make it financially strong.