Vijayawada : Traders told to follow Covid protocol without fail

Vijayawada : Krishna district collector J Nivas has warned that shops and markets would be closed in the district if the traders and shop owners failed to follow the Covid protocol. He said the traders will be affected most due to spread of coronavirus.

The collector along with the commissioner of police B Srinivasulu held a meeting at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Saturday with the traders, representatives of the hotels association, residential welfare associations and trade organisations to explain the need to follow the Covid protocol in view of the impending danger of third wave in September/October. Addressing the gathering, Nivas said the traders must protect themselves from the Covid and have to protect the family and others.

Noting that busy markets spread the virus very fast, he underlined the need to take precautionary measures to check the spread of virus by the traders by following Covid guidelines. He said the traders and businessmen should not allow the mask customers into the shops and super markets and arrange sanitisers in the shops.

He made it clear the shops and markets will be closed if the managements failed to follow Covid protocol like ensuring others must use masks, using sanitisers and maintaining physical distance. Nivas also warned that penalty between Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 will be collected from the shops for violation of Covid protocol.

The collector said that Covid second wave spread very rapidly after total relaxation was given in January and February 2021. He warned such situation should not be arisen again in the district and suggested to shop owners to cultivate the habit of maintaining queue lines and physical distance.

Commissioner of police Srinivasulu observed that Covid can be contained with self-discipline and self-control. He warned the third wave of Covid may reach the peak in September 2021 if people fail to follow the Covid guidelines.

He reminded that the nation had already witnessed two waves of pandemic and appealed to the traders and people not to give a chance for third time. He said there is no specific medicine to Covid and taking vaccine is the only option now. The police commissioner reminded that one DSP died even after spending Rs 30 lakh for Covid treatment.

Traders from K Market, Kedareswarapet fruit market, Vastralata, representatives of the hotels association, residential welfare associations, Rythu Bazars and others attended the meeting and pledged to extend cooperation to the district administration to prevent spread of Covid.