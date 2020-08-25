Vijayawada: Tribals' dream comes true Tiruvuru to get dialysis centre

Vijayawada: A dialysis centre will be set up in Tiruvuru for the treatment of tribal patients living in Tiruvuru assembly constituency limits. Tribals living in Vissannapeta, A Konduru and Reddygudem have been asking the district administration for a long time for setting up of a separate dialysis centre. The government has finally conceded to their demand.



Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz on Monday said dialysis centre at a cost of Rs 3 crore would be set up at the area hospital in Tiruvuru. Imtiaz conducted a review meeting with the officials of medical and health, tribal and revenue officials at the camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district administration has identified 380 tribal people suffering from kidney problems and providing treatment to 22 patients in private hospitals. He instructed the officials of the medical and tribal department to prepare the details for setting up dialysis centre in Tiruvuru area hospital as early as possible.

Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi said tribal people are living in sizeable numbers in Vissannapeta, A Konduru and Reddygudem mandals and they need a separate dialysis centre in Tiruvuru and added that the centre can be set up at the area hospital.