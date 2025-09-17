Vijayawada Utsav to celebrate city’s cultural glory, says MP

Vijayawada: Vijayawada, long regarded as the capital of arts and culture, is set to host Vijayawada Utsav, a grand cultural festival aimed at reviving the city’s artistic legacy. Announcing the event, MP Kesineni Sivanath said the festival will be organised under the banner of Society for Vibrant Vijayawada with the support of the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Speaking at a media interaction following a preparatory meeting at Fortune Murali Hotel, the MP said the programme is being launched with the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga, whose temple atop Indrakeeladri attracts lakhs of devotees daily, especially during Dasara festivities. He added that arrangements are being made, along with MLA Sujana Chowdary, to facilitate darshan for up to two lakh devotees per day during the festive season.

Recalling Vijayawada’s past as a hub of commerce, cinema, media, and arts, Sivanath said the Utsav is designed to restore that vibrancy by blending entertainment with spirituality and tradition.

The 11-day festival, scheduled from September 22 to October 2, will feature over 300 cultural programmes across various venues, including Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Ghantasala Music College, and Punnami Ghat. Events will include classical dance, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Harikathas, devotional music, Burrakathas, shadow puppetry, and mythological and social plays.

Positioning Vijayawada Utsav as a cultural carnival on the scale of Mysuru Dasara, the MP said the city will transform into a cultural hub, encouraging devotees and tourists to stay longer instead of returning immediately after visiting the Kanaka Durga temple.

The festival will also feature a grand Dasara Carnival in the city.

Vice President of India CR Radhakrishnan has been invited to inaugurate the celebrations. Local talent will be given prominence, with two slots reserved every day to encourage young artists. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, and district in-charge minister Satyakumar Yadav have extended their support for the initiative.