Vijayawada: Youth advised to unleash their potential

Vijayawada: Financial services and health care are the potential job providers that are going to rule the world in the next 30 years, said managing director of Muves Consultancy Services and alumni of Andhra Loyola College Vijay Kumar Chilukuri while addressing final year degree students with physics, mathematics and computer combinations on 'Unleashing Your Potentials' in Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday.

Study of degree-level Mathematics will give you logic, Physics will give you conceptual clarity and Computer programming will give you the flow, he said. "With these skills, you could enter into finance related jobs," he added.

Vijay Kumar said ninety per cent of the employees in financial services are from science or engineering backgrounds. "Even if anyone goes to software development-related jobs, the knowledge in financial services is essential to have a better position as a developer. The need of the employer is the focal point of learning and students studying for a degree must have a basic knowledge in financial markets and health care," he said.

Vijay Kumar recalled that one of the certification courses that every degree student could pursue is Data Science Diploma from IIT Madras which is a six months course. Other courses that could enhance the capabilities of a degree student are business analytics, Blockchain developers, Predictive analysts, Data visualisation specialist, Natural Language Processing, Ethical hacking, Corporate agent, insurance broker, web aggregators and transfer agent.

Courses like Certified Financial Planner, Estate planner and Chartered wealth manager also enhance the potential of the students.

Science students of degree classes can make use of these certified courses offered by National Institute of Securities Management, Insurance Institute of India, Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, National Stock Exchange while doing a degree course, he advised.

"Coming from a humble background in Vijayawada, I have risen to new heights. Each one of you could replicate the same," he opined. Head of the Department P Srinivasa Sastri, Vice-Principal Fr Prabhu, Training and placement officer Dr G Sahay Baskaran, members of Department of Physics Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Dr Sai Ram and coordinator Seshu Latha participated.