Vijayawada youth selected for World Shooting Ball Cup

Vijayawada: Vijayawada-based Shooting Ball player Ponnada Haneeth Nag has been selected to represent India in the World Shooting Ball Cup, scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, from February 1 to 3.

On this occasion, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu felicitated Haneeth Nag in his office at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday by presenting him with a shawl. Haneeth Nag, accompanied by NTR District Shooting Ball Association Secretary and international Shooting Ball player Vijay Kumar Gogulamoodi, met the SAAP Chairman.

Haneeth Nag expressed heartfelt gratitude to his coach Vijay Kumar Gogulamoodi, who has been training him for the past nine years.

NTR District Shooting Ball Association President Stalin, Secretary Pokatota Siva Krishna, Treasurer Shaik Mohammad Naseem, and others were presentat the programme.