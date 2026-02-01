No high-speed rail will come to Bengaluru, says Deputy CM Shivakumar on Union Budget

Criticising the Union Budget for 2026–27, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that the state has received nothing, and "no high-speed rail will come to Bengaluru".

Notably, the Centre has announced the launch of a bullet train between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Addressing the media on Sunday in Kanakapura town, Shivakumar said, "No high-speed rail will come to Karnataka. Which high-speed rail? No such rail will come to Karnataka. They do not have money even for existing programmes. There are no projects under the 50:50 funding formula. Let them bring projects under a 90:10 ratio. We will provide 10 per cent from our side. Other matters are just discussions."

"They have implemented projects in other states. Let them do the same for our state as well. Let the Centre put in 90 per cent and we will provide 10 per cent," he demanded.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Bengaluru a global city. What significance has been given to this global city? I will comment on this in detail later," Shivakumar said.

Stating that the Centre's Budget has not helped Karnataka in any way, Shivakumar said he was keenly watching the Budget presentation.

"Now they have named a project after Mahatma Gandhi. We took part in a marathon in support of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA). Nowhere else in the country was such an event organised. We will also take out a padyatra. The marathon was conducted in my constituency. Let them restore MGNREGA and allow the scheme to remain as it was earlier," he said.

Referring to the 60:40 expenditure model, Shivakumar said no state would agree to contribute 40 per cent of the funds. "No state will be able to put in 40 per cent. Yet, they are claiming that they have announced a scheme. Our state has not received a major share in any sector," he alleged.

When asked about the focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost startups, Shivakumar remarked, "Under MGNREGA, they want to decide from Delhi the allotment of work under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act. People get work during the farming season. What problem does the Centre have with providing work during the farming season?"

"We had allowed farmers to get work done on their own lands. Now they want farmers to work under contractors. Who will work under contractors? AI implementation in agriculture is not urgent. There is a need for technology in developing new breeds. We are supporting silk production, and the Centre should assist in these programmes," he stated.

Questioning the Centre over sugar pricing, Shivakumar asked why the price of sugar had not been increased. "Farmers are incurring losses. In our state, we have decided to support them. The Centre has not increased the price of sugar and molasses. If the price of sugar is not increased, sugar factories will be forced to shut down," he warned.

He pointed out that five districts in Karnataka have sugar factories and all of them are running at a loss. "What help has the Centre provided to farmers? It has been eight to nine years since the price of sugar was revised. The decision has to be taken by the Centre. The Centre has full control over fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers. They must come to the aid of farmers in this situation," Shivakumar said.