Vikas College, Magic Bus India sign MoU

Vijayawada: VikasCollege of Engineering & Technology, situated in Nunna near Vijayawada, has formed a transformative partnership with Magic Bus India Foundation, a leading national organisation dedicated to empowering youth through skill development and providing placement opportunities. The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Friday, marking a significant step toward enhancing student employability.

The MoU was signed by Dr Ch SV Parameshwara Rao, Principal of Vikas College, and Dr Sevuga Rajan, Academic Dean, on behalf of the institution. Representing Magic Bus India Foundation were Pushpa and Dilip, who expressed enthusiasm for the partnership’s potential to shape future-ready graduates.

This strategic alliance aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations by offering career-oriented training programmes, developing soft skills, and providing robust placement support. The collaboration will focus on fostering industry-academia linkages, ensuring students are equipped with globally relevant employability skills, they said.