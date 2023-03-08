  • Menu
Vikram appointed YSRCP youth wing zonal in-charge

Vizianagaram: Avanapu Vikram has been appointed zonal in-charge of party youth wing for three districts of Parvathipuram, Srikakulam and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram said that he would put in his efforts to take the party policies and schemes into people and gain their support for the party. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for increasing the employment opportunities for the youth like skill development.

