Villagers stage protest against uranium mining

Kappatralla (Kurnool district) : Opposing excavation of uranium reserves, hundreds of peoplefrom Kappatralla and surrounding villages, have staged a sit in protest on Kurnool-Bellary highway, near Kappatralla bus stand on Saturday. The protest continued for nearly three hours, resulting in heavy traffic jam. Vehicles on both sides of the road got stranded for several kilometers. However, with the intervention of revenue officials and police personnel, the villagers withdrew their protest.

According to the villagers, some time ago the Central government had conducted survey in Kappatralla village to identify uranium reserves. After detecting that the reserves have been spread in nearly seven hectares, the Centre had accorded permission to dig 68 bores. The villagers, after learning the matter, have strongly opposed and gave a statement that they will sacrifice their lives but never permit to dig uranium.

On several occasions, villagers staged protests and expressed their opposition. Despite their protest, the Central and State governments are reportedly decided to go ahead with their task. The news, however, spread in Kappatralla and surrounding villages. Hundreds of people of 10 villages reached Kappatralla bus stage and staged a protest.

They demanded the government to take back the decision, else they will intensify the agitations. Revenue and police officials reached the spot and assured the protestors that digging will not be taken up until the opinions of the villagers are taken by holding grama sabhas. They said that a grama sabha would be held on Monday to collect public opinions. With their assurance, villagers stopped their protest.