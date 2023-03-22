VIMS to house a CoE for spinal rehab

Visakhapatnam: Reaching out to those affected by paralysis and spinal cord injuries and helping them overcome psychological trauma and stress, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is setting up a Centre of Excellence for Spinal Rehabilitation Centre.

This is the first time such CoE is being set up in Andhra Pradesh. Even as the proposal was pending for quite a long time, the project has finally reached the stage of inviting tenders now.

In order to facilitate the centre, there is a need for adequate space to provide conducive ambience, including greenery, exercising zone and games corner. With VIMS being suitable for providing such holistic treatment to the patients, the Andhra Pradesh government decided to establish the CoE in the premises.

With already specialists and infrastructure available at VIMS for the new facility, there is a need to source special equipment tailored for the CoE. About Rs 2.5 crore is estimated to facilitate the centre with advanced exercise equipment and other infrastructure.

"Once the airbeds, walkers and stretchers along with other equipment are bought, the centre would be started with 20-bedded facility initially. Those who have recovered at the centre will also counsel and motivate other patients so that there is a larger recovery ratio," says K Rambabu, Director of VIMS.

Neurosurgeons, physiotherapists, orthopedics and other staff are required to operate the CoE. As they are accessible at VIMS, Dr Ramababu mentions that the centre will commence its operation once the infrastructure is readied.

Since the hospital is abutting NH-16, a majority of accident victims arrive at VIMS for treatment. Those who have come out of danger zone but eventually became bed-ridden will also be given treatment at the CoE.

With already a number of services aligned for the needy at VIMS, the new centre would further aid in easing the pain of the patients belonging to weaker sections.