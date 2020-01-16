Vincent Paul enthralls audience at CCVA in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vincent Paul's Bharatanatyam performance organised jointly by the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) and Srinivasa Farms, as part of Natya Sravanti. The programme was inaugurated by Vadrevu Chinna Veerabadrudu, State Project Director, Sarvasiksha Abhiyaan and Commissioner of School Education at CCVA on Thursday.

He said that Paul with his expertise on footwork and acting prowess excelled in Bharatanatyam and enthralled the audience.

Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, psychiatrist and popular writer and Dr Chinta Ravi Bala Krishna, Natyacharya and recipient of Kendra Sangeeta Nataka Akademy award and Ustad Bismillakhan Yuva Puraskar, attended as distinguished guests and complimented the artiste.

Paul began his performance with Ganesakriti, 'Chaturbhuja Gananathe', (Raga malika, aditala), 'Panchabhuta Alaripu' (Raga malika, Taala malika, a lyric by Karthik Hebbar and composed by Parswanath S Upadhye), followed by 'Ramonama Babuva' – sloka (Raga malika, composed by Bilva Mangala, choreographed by Guru Bragha Bessel), 'Sreya Kautvam', (Brindavani raga, Aditala, composed by D.S. Srivatsa) and concluded with 'Jaya Bharathambe', a tribute to Mother India, (Desh raga, Aditala, composed by Vincent Paul).

Paul's command over laya and movements made him sail through nritta segments with ease and convey emotions delightfully.

K Minaakshi, Chairperson, Minaakshi Arts & Handicrafts Welfare Society, Natya Charya, G Sailasri, and Sandeep Mandava, CEO, Malaxmi Properties Realcon Pvt Ltd, attended as Guests of Honour. Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, CCVA felicitated Vincent Paul with a Shawl and memento and the dignitaries conferred on the artiste the title of 'Yuva Natya Kausthubha'.

A large number of dance lovers and students attended the programme.