VIPs Galore in Tirumala

Tirumala: On the Eve of vaikunte Ekadashi a major Hindu festival in Tirumala the aboard of Lord Venkateswara is witnessing a galore vvips' according to sources seven Supreme Court Judges, 35 High Court Judges from the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and AP where arrived for vaikunta dwara darshanam.This apart AP minister, Mps, Mlas, prominent persons reached Tirumala to have vaikunta dwara darshanam on Saturday. The TTD Trust board members 18 where also staying in Tirumala to have vaikunta dwara dharshanm which will be on Saturday early morning.

As a precautionary measure the TTD Stopped Sarva darshanam for the day (Friday ) Afternoon. So that clear the Q lines for the vaikunta dwara dharshanm according to temple source the vaikunta dwara dharshanm will commence after rituals early in the morning on Saturday. The TTD already started issuing tokens for vaikunta dwara dharshanm for the ten days . December 23 to January 1st.

The 9 counters setup in tirupati where crowded with devotees to available tokens. The Tokens where already over up to December 27th and the remaining 5 days also expected to be over a day or two.In all the TTD issued 4 lacs Darshan tokens vaikunth dwara darshanam for the 10 days. TTD in a release said upto December 27 where issuing 2 lakhs tokens till against 4 lakh tickets only 2 lakh tokens remaining at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Protested

The devotees who Come away for of places where not allowed for Darshan in the afternoon. As the TTD Want to clear the exit pilgrims in the Q lines, leading to the pilgrim stage in protest at Q Complex the demanded. The TTD to allow them for dharshan as the cannot wait for long to have dharshan. however pilgrims Pacitied and dispersed them.