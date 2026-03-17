VIRINCHI–2K26 fest begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: VIRINCHI–2K26, a national-level techno-cultural fest organised by students of School of Engineering and Technology (SoET), Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), commenced on Monday. The three-day event features a wide range of technical and non-technical activities aimed at promoting innovation, creativity, and teamwork among students.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma described VIRINCHI as a festival that blends technology and art, celebrating creativity, innovation, and talent. She appreciated faculty members for mentoring students with dedication and encouraged participants to explore emerging fields such as quantum technology. She stressed that participation, collaboration, and teamwork are more valuable than merely winning competitions, adding that organising such events helps students develop leadership skills.

Registrar Prof R Usha motivated students by stating that dreams inspire thoughts and thoughts lead to action. She encouraged students to showcase their innovations and noted that students’ achievements are a matter of pride for the university.

Director of SoET Prof P Mallikarjuna urged students to actively take part in the events to enhance their communication skills, technical knowledge, confidence, and innovative thinking. He remarked that technical events serve as laboratories of ideas, while cultural programmes reflect the creative spirit of students.

Faculty Convener P Vindhya informed that 581 students have registered for various events of the fest. The programme includes technical competitions, cultural performances, and talent-based activities designed to encourage participation and innovation.

Co-convener Dr V Saraswathi Bai, student conveners Md Waseeha, P Keerthi (ECE), H Rajakumari Bai, and P Harshitha, along with faculty members and students from different departments, were present.