Visakahapatnam: Sale of India-Australia T20 Match tickets to begin from tomorrow

VISAKHAPATNAM: The secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), S.R. Gopinath Reddy, has announced that tickets for the India-Australia T20 International match, scheduled to take place on the 23rd of this month at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, will be available for purchase from tomorrow.



The online ticket sales will be conducted through the Paytm (insider.in) link from 11 am on the 15th and 16th. Additionally, offline ticket sales will take place from 10 am on the 17th and 18th at the 'B' ground of Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, PM Palem, Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium in One Town, and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Gajuwaka.

For those who purchase tickets online, redemption can be done at the counters set up at Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium and Gajuwaka Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in One town until the 22nd. Similarly, redemption can be done at the counter at the 'B' ground of Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam PM Palem until the 23rd. The ticket prices for the match range from Rs. 600/- to Rs. 6,000/-.