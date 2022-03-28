Visakha city to observe bandh today to protest privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

The Visakhapatnam steel plant employees and trade unions have called on for the Visakha bandh on Monday and followed by protests on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the employees unions on Monday (March 28) and Tuesday (March 29) called for a nationwide strike in protest of the central government's anti-people policies. Trade unions have called for a two-day strike to protest the privatisation of public sector companies and changes in labour law. In this context, programs were designed to carry out protests region-wise. Bike rallies and protests will be held.



The bank employees have expressed support for these concerns. They are demanding a halt to the privatization of banks, regularization of contract employees and business correspondents, collection of bank arrears and implementation of the old pension. In this context, a dharna will be held today at the Union Bank Regional Office in Seethammadhara.

However, RTC workers and employees are not participating in the strike, which will be organized by the Left and trade unions. RTC services will resume normal operations on Monday and Tuesday as the state government has not declared support for the bandh, said Appalanaidu, regional manager in charge. In solidarity with the bandh, RTC employees will be on duty for two days wearing black badges.