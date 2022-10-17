Visakha Garjana successful, Naidu scared, says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that during Chandrababu's rule, the police were looked down upon. Speaking to the media on Monday, he accused Chandrababu as the person who corrupted all the systems and enraged against him for making false accusations against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said everyone knows about Chandrababu's anarchic rule.



He flagged that Pawan Kalyan is moving forward under the direction of Chandrababu. Speaking on the three capital issue, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the success of Visakha Garjana has sent shivers down the spine of Chandrababu. Minister Peddireddy said that the people of all regions are supporting the three capitals.

It is known that the YSRCP under the auspices of JAC has launched a Visakha Garjana on Saturday. However, with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Vani event organised on the same day has created the situation tensed with Jana Sena Party cadre attacking the ministers.