Visakhapatnam: 1.5L candidates to appear for village secretariat exams

Visakhapatnam: About 1.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for village secretariat recruitment examinations, District Collector V Vinay Chand said here on Thursday.



At a review meeting with the officials on the arrangements for the examinations, the Collector said the examinations will be conducted from September 20 to 26. According to the officials, 330 test centres were set up in eight clusters to conduct the exams.

Vinay Chand told the officials that all the material required for the tests should be sent to the candidates. He said that required material should be delivered by September 1 and ensure that there will not be any confusion in material distribution. Vinay Chand suggested that the material be sent to the satellite strong rooms.

Meanwhile, examinations should be conducted in coordination with all the departments involved.

Joint Collector M Venu Gopal Reddy, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar, Narsipatnam Sub Collector N Maurya, District Revenue Officer Prasad, ZP CEO Nagarjuna Sagar, Andhra University and Intermediate Board officials were present.