Visakhapatnam: 24th national conference of company secretaries begins

Visakhapatnam: Company Secretaries are an indispensable part of the New India that aids in meeting the country’s $ 5 trillion economy target as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking at the inaugural of a two-day-long 24th national conference on practicing company secretaries that began in the city on Friday, the IT Minister assured that the government of Andhra Pradesh will extend its complete support to educate the people of the state about the CS course and the profession so that more people can aspire to become Company Secretaries and contribute to building a robust India.

Leaders from trade and industry, senior corporate professionals, corporate directors, senior officers from the government and other stakeholders participated in the event that focused on ‘company secretary: stepping beyond boundaries’ organised to understand the complexities of the global corporate governance environment and build capacities in accordance.

Reminiscing the 35-year-long journey of Practising Company Secretaries (PCS), president of the ICSI CS Manish Gupta, said, “It is time for the Company Secretaries to expand horizons and look beyond the conventional opportunities across the globe.”

Organised by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the conference concludes on Saturday.