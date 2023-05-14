Live
Visakhapatnam: 3 held for selling Pentazocine injections
Highlights
The City Task Force (CTF) officials busted a gang that sells Pentazocine injections in Visakhapatnam.
The officials took three persons involved in the case into custody.
The officials took three persons involved in the case into custody.
The accused were nabbed at Allipuram. The police seized ganja and about 2,000 ampoules of lactate injections and two mobile phones from the accused here on Saturday. The CTF officials handed over the case to II town police.
