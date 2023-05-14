  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: 3 held for selling Pentazocine injections

Visakhapatnam: 3 held for selling Pentazocine injections
x

CTF officials seized injections in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

The City Task Force (CTF) officials busted a gang that sells Pentazocine injections in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam : The City Task Force (CTF) officials busted a gang that sells Pentazocine injections in Visakhapatnam.

The officials took three persons involved in the case into custody.

The accused were nabbed at Allipuram. The police seized ganja and about 2,000 ampoules of lactate injections and two mobile phones from the accused here on Saturday. The CTF officials handed over the case to II town police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X