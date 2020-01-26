Top
Visakhapatnam: 45 navy men take part in cycle expedition

Visakhapatnam: 45 navy men take part in cycle expeditionNaval personnel taking part in the Bharat Parv celebrations on the eve of the Republic Day in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
As part of Bharat Parv celebrations and on the occasion of the Republic Day fete, INS Satavahna organised cycling expedition on Saturday. Over 45...

Visakhapatnam: As part of Bharat Parv celebrations and on the occasion of the Republic Day fete, INS Satavahna organised cycling expedition on Saturday. Over 45 enthusiast cyclists started at 5:30 am to cover a distance of 45 km to Thantadi Beach, Cheepurupalle East.

Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Eastern Naval Command, Commanding Officer INS Satavahana Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha along with 22 officers and 21 sailors from different age groups participated in the early morning ride which was flagged off by K Suresh, Log (FA)1, the youngest member of the team. The objective of the ride was to inculcate the spirit of 'Dekho Apna Desh' and spread this year's central theme of Bharat Parv 'Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat'.

