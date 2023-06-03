Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes

Visakhapatnam : A five-day Ayurveda workshop jointly organised by Vishwa Ayurved Parishad (VAP)-Andhra Pradesh division and Arogya Dhatri Ayurveda Research Institute concluded at Koduru village of Anakapalli district on Friday.

A large number of Ayurvedic medical experts from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states participated and explained their experiences.

During the workshop, discussions on ancient therapeutic processes and various medicinal treatments were shared.

VAP national vice-president Dr Premanand, Dr J Suresh, Dr Madhava Rao Chawdary, Dr Koteswara Rao and Raja Perumal briefed various practices at the venue.

Renowned orthopaedic surgeon Simhachalam Naidu and Devipuram Prabhakar participated as special speakers and appreciated the organisers for conducting the workshop.

Akshaya Patra Foundation Andhra Pradesh president Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa said the future of India depends on Ayurveda.

North Andhra VAP president Dr. Uma Maheswara Patnaik, secretary Dr. E Satyanarayana, workshop convener Dr. Sundara Raja Perumal and other doctors were present.