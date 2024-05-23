Visakhapatnam: 60 stranded Indians rescued in Cambodia

Visakhapatnam : The Indian Embassy in Cambodia announced on Wednesday that it had rescued 60 Indian nationals who reached out to them and were evacuated from Jinbei-4 where they were made human trafficking victims of fraudulent employment practices.

Responding to the Visakhapatnam city police, the Indians were rescued by the authorities from Jinbei-4 on May 20 following the operation carried out in coordination with Sihanoukville authorities.

Visakhapatnam commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar found that the trafficked Indians caused a large scale of riots at Jinbei, Sihanoukville, known to be a hub for cybercrime.

Sixty Indians were rescued by the Embassy in coordination with Sihanoukville authorities and they were sent to Phnom Penh. The Embassy is assisting with travel documents and other arrangements for their early return to India. The Embassy is in touch with the Cambodian authorities and necessary guidance is provided to the nationals for their safe return.

Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar informed that of the 300 Indians who staged revolt in Cambodia, 150 were from Visakhapatnam and nearby places. “Many sent videos through WhatsApp numbers depicting the revolt staged at Cambodia,” the CP said. The Embassy has been issuing several advisories to alert Indians seeking jobs in Cambodia cautioning them not to fall prey to unauthorised agents.



Indian nationals have been cautioned to not indulge in practices contrary to the purpose for which the Visa is granted by the host government such as seeking employment on a ‘tourist visa’. They have also been advised to not undertake illegal cybercrimes and reach out to the Embassy and Cambodian hotline numbers.

Any other Indian nationals facing difficulties and wishing to return to India may get in touch with the Embassy on emergency contact no +855 92881676 and email: cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in or visa.phnompenh@mea.gov.in. The mission has also set up a temporary control room at Sihanoukville for three days (21-23 May 2024), the same may be reached through phone no+855 10642777.