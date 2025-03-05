Mallanna Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Undermining Congress and Siding with BJP

Suspended Congress MLC Chinthapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Mallanna, has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of weakening the Congress Party and supporting the BJP. Mallanna, speaking for the first time after his suspension, claimed that Revanth Reddy had orchestrated his removal to suppress those questioning his leadership and alleged anti-BC (Backward Classes) policies.

In a media interaction at the Press Club of Hyderabad, Mallanna pointed fingers at Revanth Reddy, accusing him of working against Congress by helping the BJP secure victories in constituencies like Malkajgiri, Chevella, and Mahabubnagar. Mallanna further claimed that Revanth Reddy pressured TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud to suspend him.

"Revanth made a huge mistake by getting me suspended, and he will regret it," Mallanna said.

He also accused the Chief Minister of sidelining BC leaders and manipulating the caste census to protect the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, which he claims benefits the forward castes. Mallanna pointed out that the Congress government’s caste census received poor participation compared to the Comprehensive Household Survey conducted by the BRS government in 2014, which even saw NRIs returning to register.

Mallanna challenged Revanth Reddy to explain why a re-survey was ordered if the caste census was conducted properly. He further stated that many Congress leaders, including ministers, did not participate in the census.

Mallanna also took credit for Congress’s success in Telangana, claiming the party won 42 out of 45 seats where he campaigned. "In 2028, a BC leader will become the Chief Minister of Telangana," he declared, despite Revanth’s attempts to undermine BC interests.

Finally, Mallanna criticized the Congress government for neglecting BCs even 15 months after taking power. He stated that the Reddys are in control of the corporations, while genuine Congress workers remain sidelined. He also mentioned that senior BC leaders like V. Hanumanth Rao and Anjan Kumar Yadav were being prevented from speaking up.